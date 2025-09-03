Otton (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Otton sustained a hamstring injury early in training camp, got back on the practice field as of Aug. 11 and played in preseason Week 2, when he didn't gather in either of his two targets. He then came down with a leg issue last Wednesday that now has been confirmed as a groin concern. Otton's status thus bears monitoring as the week goes on to get a sense of his chances to suit up Sunday in Atlanta.