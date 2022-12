Otton secured his only target for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Otton logged a robust 48 snaps, so his meager volume was particularly perplexing on a day when Tom Brady threw for 312 yards. However, with 19 more plays from scrimmage than veteran position mate Cameron Brate, Otton still appears to be the top pass-catching option at the position going into a Week 16 Christmas Night road matchup against the Cardinals.