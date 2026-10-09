Otton caught three of four targets for 25 yards in a 24-16 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Otton was active early, catching two passes on the Buccaneers' first drive. However, he logged only two more targets and one more reception -- an 11-yarder that helped set up a field goal in the third quarter -- the rest of the way. The 25 total yards were a low mark so far this season for the veteran tight end, who has caught between three and five passes in all five of Tampa Bay's games so far. That at least gives him a reliable floor, but Otton doesn't have a very high week-to-week fantasy ceiling.