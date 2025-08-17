Otton didn't make a catch on two targets in Saturday's 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers.

Otton has been sidelined for much of camp by a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice Monday. His participation in this contest is further confirmation that he should be on track to start the regular season, barring a recurrence of the issue. Otton played on three offensive drives with some of the Buccaneers' other starting skill-position players, including Bucky Irving.