Otton secured his only target for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Otton saw a notable downturn in receiving yardage after producing a 2-44 line in Week 15, with Sunday's tally serving as his second lowest of the season. The second-year tight end is still the primary pass-catching option at the position and played a season-high 71 snaps against the Jaguars, but rookie Payne Durham did outpace him in the victory by recording a 25-yard grab on his only catch.