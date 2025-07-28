Otton (undisclosed) is missing a second straight practice Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

He likely has an unreported injury, though not necessarily a significant one. Including playoffs, Otton has played 51 of a possible 55 games since the Buccaneers made him a fourth-round pick in 2022. He's mostly put up mediocre receiving numbers on huge snap counts, except for Weeks 7-9 of last season when he put up 25-258-3 over a three-game stretch while Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were injured. Otton led all TEs in snap share (in active games) each of the past two seasons, logging 96.3 percent in 2023 and 91.9 percent in 2024.