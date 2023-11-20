Otton caught four of five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the 49ers.

The yardage actually led the Buccaneers on the day, and it was Otton's second-best total of the season. The second-year tight end is beginning to develop some consistency, catching at least four passes in four of the last five games, but he remains a secondary option in a fairly low-upside Tampa Bay passing game.