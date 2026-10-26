Otton failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 43-13 win over the Panthers.

Otton went without a reception for the first time this season, and he has now combined to reel in one of three targets for four yards over the last two weeks. Tampa Bay leaned on the run in the return of quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Mayfield completed seven of 11 passes for just 64 yards in the victory. Otton figures to have much better days ahead as his quarterback gets back up to speed, and the tight end's first shot at getting back on track will come Week 8 against Atlanta.