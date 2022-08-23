Otton logged 26 snaps from scrimmage and another 13 on special teams during the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night but did not log any offensive statistics.

Otton's quiet night was a disappointment after he'd at least drawn a pair of targets and generated a 1-10 line during the preseason-opening loss to the Dolphins. The rookie tight end did at least get some solid reps in on both offense and special teams, and considering the spotty quarterback play the Buccaneers endured versus Tennessee, the blank stat sheet is at least somewhat understandable.