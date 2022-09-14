Otton logged 30 snaps on offense but did not see a target during the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1.

The rookie did at least see a solid amount of action, playing just under half (48%) of the offensive snaps while logging an additional 12 on special teams. Notably, both Otton and fellow first-year tight end Ko Kieft garnered active status over veteran Kyle Rudolph, but that may not necessarily be indicative of what can be counted on from a game-to-game basis for the time being.