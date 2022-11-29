Otton did not draw a target over 36 snaps during the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The complete lack of involvement was a shock considering Otton had recorded multiple catches in seven straight games and had failed to make at least one reception in every game except for the Week 1 win over the Cowboys. Otton still led the tight end group in snaps and should have a opportunity to bounce back against the Saints in the Week 13 Monday night divisional clash.