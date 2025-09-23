Otton did not draw a target in the Buccaneers' 29-27 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Otton had a 92 percent snap share (66 snaps), making the fact he didn't see so much as a single target all the more alarming. The fourth-year tight end has now gone without a catch in two of the first three games despite the team's multiple absences at wide receiver, but he would seem to have a good chance of being much more involved in a Week 4 home showdown against the Eagles, especially if Mike Evans (hamstring) sits out the contest.