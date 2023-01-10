Otton secured his only target for five yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
The rookie tight end saw just 19 snaps from scrimmage as head coach Todd Bowles limited the play of his starters. Otton recorded multiple receptions in 11 of his last 13 regular-season games, but he'll head into next Monday night's wild-card matchup against the Cowboys not having topped 28 receiving yards since Week 10.
