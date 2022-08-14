Otton brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

The rookie tight end generated only modest production, but Otton was able to log his first game action in approximately 10 months after seeing his final college season end early due to an ankle injury. Otton should continue to log ample playing time over the final two preseason games as he aims to secure a solid role behind veterans Kyle Rudolph and Cameron Brate to open the regular season.