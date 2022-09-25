Otton (personal) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
As expected, the rookie tight end will not be available after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Ko Kieft and veteran Kyle Rudolph, the latter garnering active status for the first time this season, will serve as complementary options behind top tight end Cameron Brate.
