Otton had five receptions on six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers.

Otton paced the Buccaneers in targets and receptions while finishing with his second-highest yardage total of the season. Part of the reason the tight end was featured so prominently Sunday was the early departure of star rookie Emeka Egbuka. Otton remained scoreless through six starts, but he is getting involved downfield more often as Tampa Bay deals with injuries at the wideout position. Otton will look to build a hot streak with another strong showing against the Lions next Monday.