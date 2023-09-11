Otton secured two of three targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The promising second-year tight end was a clear complementary option to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the air attack, but that certainly wasn't surprising, as Baker Mayfield leaned heavily on the talented duo in his first start. Otton should have a steady role with occasional opportunities for big games this season when defensive attention is particularly focused on his productive pair of teammates, and he is the clear top pass-catching option at the tight end position. Otton will aim to boost his production across the board in what shapes up as a favorable Week 2 home matchup versus the Bears.