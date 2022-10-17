Otton brought in two of three targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

The rookie tight end went back to a timeshare role at tight end to open the game, as Cameron Brate had been deemed healthy enough to return from his concussion. However, Brate suffered a head/neck injury that forced him to be stretchered off after 32 snaps, leading to Otton assuming the lead pass-catching role at the position the rest of the way. Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports that Brate's injury has now officially been diagnosed as a neck sprain and there are no associated neurological issues; however, there's seemingly a good chance the veteran sits out the Week 7 road matchup against the Panthers, at minimum, opening up more opportunity for Otton in the process.