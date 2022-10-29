Otton brought in two of five targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The rookie tight end drew another start with Cameron Brate (neck) out of action, but he couldn't parlay the opportunity into the same level of production he'd enjoyed in a pair of previous contests with an expanded role. Otton logged a robust 56 snaps overall, so the inefficient night certainly wasn't attributable to a lack of playing time. Otton has showed plenty of promise as a pass catcher, however, so even if Brate is back for the Week 9 home matchup against the Rams a week from Sunday, the 2022 fourth-round pick should still see a solid amount of playing time.