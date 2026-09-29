Otton tallied three catches on six targets for 56 yards Sunday in a loss to the Vikings.

Otton finished second on the Bucs in both targets and receiving yards in his best game of 2026 to date. The majority of the tight end's receiving yardage came on a 37-yard connection with Baker Mayfield midway through the second quarter. However, Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks of action due to a thumb injury, so Otton will be working with rookie undrafted QB Jalon Daniels over the next few games.