Otton brought in four of seven targets for 58 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He finished the 2022 regular season with 42 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns on 65 targets across 16 games.

The rookie tight end put a productive cap on his first NFL season with Monday night's showing, which saw him check in third in receiving yards and fourth in catches and targets on the night for the Buccaneers. Otton recorded just one catch for four yards on two targets over his first two NFL games, but he began expanding his profile in the offense beginning in Week 4 against the Chiefs and posted multiple receptions in all but three of the final 14 contests of the campaign. Otton certainly was afforded enough of a platform to prove he can serve as the top receiving option at the position, but it remains to be seen who he'll be catching passes from in 2023 with Tom Brady not expected back in Tampa Bay.