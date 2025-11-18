Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Quiet in Week 11 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Otton secured two of five targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Otton checked into Sunday's game riding a productive five-game run where he'd generated a 29-319-0 line on 37 targets, so his downturn against the Bills was significant. Baker Mayfield ultimately threw for only 173 yards against a tough Buffalo pass defense, however, putting Otton's modest numbers into better context. The talented tight end could have a chance to bounce back in a Week 12 road showdown against the Rams on Sunday night, considering Tampa Bay figures to have to remain aggressive to keep pace with Sean McVay's potent offense.
