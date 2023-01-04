Otton caught two of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Otton played 68 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Tampa Bay pass catcher. Despite seeing the field for all but 10 snaps, the rookie tight end could not get much going in the contest. Assuming his steady usage continues, Otton will look to have a bounce back performance in Week 18 as the Buccaneers visit the Falcons to close out the regular season.