Otton is listed as the No. 1 TE on the Buccaneers' unofficial depth chart.

Aside from adding sixth-round rookie Bauer Sharp to the TE room this offseason, it's status quo for the position group in 2026, with all of Otton, Payne Durham and Ko Kieft back. Otton himself re-signed with Tampa Bay on a three-year, $30 million contract in March to retain his standing as the team's top tight end. Over the last two regular seasons, he's recorded exactly 59 catches on both occasions, totaling 1,172 yards and five touchdowns on 168 targets across 30 contests.