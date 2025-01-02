Otton (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

This marks Otton's first on-field work since a limited session on Friday, Dec. 20, so there's a chance he's fighting to make an appearance in the Buccaneers' regular-season final Sunday against the Saints. At the very least, he may have to maintain his activity level Friday in order to be listed as anything more than questionable for that contest. Fellow TE Payne Durham (quadriceps) also was limited Thursday, while rookie Devin Culp (ribs) upgraded from limited to full, so the latter appears as if he could be the biggest beneficiary if either or both of Otton and/or Durham are inhibited or out this weekend.