Otton (hamstring) is participating in practice Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Otton has missed roughly two weeks of practice, plus Tampa Bay's preseason opener against Tennessee on Aug. 9, due to a lingering hamstring injury, so it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field. It remains to be seen whether Otton is currently limited or practicing in full, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Buccaneers opt to ramp up the starting TE's activity level in his return to the field. Otton's next opportunity to suit up for preseason reps will arrive Saturday versus the Steelers.