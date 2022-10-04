Otton secured three of four targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Otton set new career highs across the board after logging his first pro reception in Week 3. The rookie's snaps have encouragingly increased in each of his first three games, topping out at a robust 43 on Sunday night. Otton could continue to see his role expand in a Week 5 home matchup against the Falcons.