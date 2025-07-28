Otton missed practice Sunday and Monday because of a mild hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said the team wants to be cautious with Otton and a few other players that have minor injuries. The tight end may continue to miss practices, but it doesn't sound like there's concern about his Week 1 availability. Otton led all TEs in snap share (in active games) each of the past two seasons, logging 96.3 percent in 2023 and 91.9 percent in 2024.