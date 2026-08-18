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Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Sitting with undisclosed injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Otton isn't practicing Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Buccaneers haven't revealed the nature of Otton's injury nor its severity, but the fifth-year player appears unlikely to be available for the team's next preseason game Saturday versus the Chiefs. When healthy, Otton projects to take on heavy snap shares on a weekly basis as Tampa Bay's No. 1 tight end, but he isn't expected to be much more than a third or fourth option in the passing game for quarterback Baker Mayfield and has never been a major red-zone target (11 touchdowns in 63 career games).

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