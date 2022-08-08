Otton made a strong impression as both a receiver and blocker in Sunday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The highlights were plentiful for the rookie Sunday, starting with several noteworthy catches that included an over-the-shoulder grab in the left corner of the end zone and a leaping reception on a seam route in a goal-line period. Otton also saw reps split out wide and in the slot with Cameron Brate receiving a veteran's day off, Chris Godwin (knee) once again limited to individual drills, and Mike Evans (hamstring) still sidelined. Dix noted the Washington product also rounded out his day with several key chip blocks at the end of the offensive line and emphasized after practice that he focuses heavily on his blocking responsibilities in addition to his pass-catching duties.