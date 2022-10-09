Otton brought in six of seven targets for 43 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
The rookie drew expanded opportunity with Cameron Brate (concussion) sidelined, and he was able to build his 3-29 line for Week 4 with another set of career highs. Otton's performance over the last two games offers an encouraging glimpse at his upside, and it could well earn him much more of a steady, larger role going forward.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Season-high three catches Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Clear of injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Out as expected Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: First pro reception Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: No targets in pro debut•