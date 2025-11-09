Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Stellar numbers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Otton secured nine of 12 targets for 82 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Otton led the Buccaneers in receptions and was second to Emeka Egbuka in both receiving yards and targets. All three components of the tight end's receiving line also qualified as season highs, and he's now exceeded 50 receiving yards in four of the last five games. Given both Chris Godwin (fibula) and Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) could remain out for next Sunday's Week 11 road matchup against the Bills -- while Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion) remains on injured reserve -- Otton may have another busy afternoon.
