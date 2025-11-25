Otton brought in four of seven targets for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday night.

Otton led the Buccaneers in receptions while tying for second in receiving yards for the Buccaneers on the night. Otton logged his usual hefty snap share -- 86 percent (60 snaps) -- but with Baker Mayfield exiting the game early due to a shoulder injury and Teddy Bridgewater similarly struggling to get much going through the air, the tight end's yardage total was his lowest since Week 4. Given Otton's usual shorter-area role, the tight end shouldn't see much of a downgrade in outlook if Bridgewater is forced to make a spot start in Week 13 against the Cardinals.