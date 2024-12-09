Otton brought in three of four targets for 70 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The third-year tight end finished with a team-high receiving yardage figure and second in receptions as well. The highlight of Otton's afternoon was a 44-yard reception in the fourth quarter that helped set up the Buccaneers' final touchdown of the game, and the game marked his most productive showing since a Week 9, 77-yard effort against the Chiefs. Otton should continue to be an integral part of the Buccaneers' short-handed passing attack in Week 15 road matchup against the Chargers.