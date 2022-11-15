Otton brought in all three targets for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Despite the return of Cameron Brate from a neck injury, Otton still outsnapped his teammate by a 46-34 count and also logged and additional target. Otton appears to have Tom Brady's trust -- particularly after hauling in a game-winning touchdown against the Rams in Week 9 -- and the transition from Brate to him as the top pass-catching option is essentially unfolding. Otton's next opportunity to continue securing his grip on an already solid role comes in a Week 12 road matchup against the Browns following a Week 11 bye.