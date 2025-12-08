Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Three grabs in Week 14 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Otton brought in three of four targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield slogged through a 14-for-30, 122-yard day in the rainy conditions, and Otton's production reflected the low-volume day for the air attack. The fourth-year tight end strong mid-season run of production increasingly feels like a distant memory, as Otton has recorded 28 or fewer receiving yards each of his last four games heading into a Week 15 home matchup against the Falcons on Thursday night.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Two catches in victory•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Team-high catch total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Quiet in Week 11 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Stellar numbers in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Gains 40 yards Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Leads pass catchers in Week 7 loss•