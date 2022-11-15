Otton brought in all three of his targets for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Despite the return of Cameron Brate from a neck injury, Otton still out-snapped his teammate by a 46-34 count and also logged one more target. He appears to have Tom Brady's trust -- particularly after hauling in a game-winning touchdown against the Rams in Week 9 -- and the transition from Brate to Otton as the top pass-catching option at tight end is underway. His next opportunity to build on an already solid rookie campaign comes in a Week 12 road matchup against the Browns, following a Week 11 bye.