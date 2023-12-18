Otton brought in both targets for 44 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The second-year tight end contributed a pair of 22-yard receptions -- both coming on a late third-quarter drive that culminated in a Buccaneers touchdown -- showing more downfield chops than in his typical shorter-area role. With Sunday's production, Otton tied the 42 catches he posted as a rookie in 2022, and he set a new career high by pushing season yardage total to 408 yards. Otton only had Week 14's two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown in the two games prior to Sunday, so his boost in yardage was a welcome sight for fantasy managers rolling with him in any playoff contests. The 2022 fourth-round pick next takes aim at the Jaguars in a Week 16 home matchup.