Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Two catches in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Otton both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 20-17 victory over Arizona.
Otton was able to record multiple catches for the ninth consecutive game, but Sunday's yardage matched his lowest output over that stretch. The tight end has yet to find the end zone over 12 contests this season, something he'll look to change in Week 14 against the Saints.
