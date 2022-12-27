Otton brought in two of seven targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Otton notably checked in third in targets on the night for the Buccaneers, but his inefficiency in corralling those looks led to a lackluster fantasy night. The rookie also logged a whopping 65 snaps overall, leaving position mate's Cameron Brate's eight plays from scrimmage in the dust. Otton should continue to enjoy a robust role in a key Week 17 divisional clash against the Panthers.