Otton secured two of three targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Starting wideouts Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan combined for 14 receptions, 238 yards and three touchdown catches, leaving little else for the rest of Tampa Bay's air attack. That included Otton, who posted his lowest yardage total since Week 6 and tied his second-lowest target tally of the campaign as well. Nevertheless, the third-year tight end remains an important complementary part of the passing game and could see an uptick in work during a favorable Week 16 road matchup against the Cowboys.