Otton is dealing with a leg injury that could impact his Week 1 availability, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

It's reportedly separate from the hamstring injury that limited Otton's participation during the second and third weeks of training camp. He even ended up making a preseason appearance, but now he's missing practice again less than two weeks before the regular-season opener against Atlanta. The Bucs kept four tight ends on their initial 53-man roster, likely setting up a committee between Devin Culp, Payne Durham and/or Ko Kieft if Otton were to miss Week 1.