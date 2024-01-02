Otton secured two of six targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-13 loss to the Saints o Sunday.

Otton tied for the team lead in targets with Chase Edmonds but did little with them, leading to his fourth sub-20-yard outing in the last five contests. Otton's sub-standard production down the stretch has made him a virtual fantasy non-factor heading into the regular-season finale against the Panthers.