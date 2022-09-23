Otton (personal) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Otton didn't practice all week due to personal reasons and will likely be sidelined for at least one game. If he's ruled out, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph would be candidates for increased roles behind Cameron Brate.
