Santos was 9-for-9 with a 57-yard field goal in Sunday's camp practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Santos' perfect day comes on the heels of a near flawless one Friday, when he nailed all but a 55-yard attempt at the end of practice. Rookie fifth-round pick Matt Gay kept the pressure on Santos with an 8-for-9 performance of his own Saturday, and the two kickers figure to continue alternating kicking days in training camp and field-goal/extra-point opportunities in preseason games.

