Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Inks deal with Buccaneers
The Buccaneers signed Santos to a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The front office decided to move on after previous placekicker Chandler Catanzaro missed two field goals during Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Redskins. Since serving as the Chiefs' primary kicker from 2014 through 2016, Santos has made just seven appearances between the Chiefs, Bears and Rams the last two seasons, primarily due to spending most of 2017 on injured reserve. Still, in those outings, he nailed nine of 11 field-goal attempts and 19 of 20 point-after tries, which equates to 6.6 points per game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...