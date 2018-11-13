The Buccaneers signed Santos to a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The front office decided to move on after previous placekicker Chandler Catanzaro missed two field goals during Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Redskins. Since serving as the Chiefs' primary kicker from 2014 through 2016, Santos has made just seven appearances between the Chiefs, Bears and Rams the last two seasons, primarily due to spending most of 2017 on injured reserve. Still, in those outings, he nailed nine of 11 field-goal attempts and 19 of 20 point-after tries, which equates to 6.6 points per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories