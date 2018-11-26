Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Keeps ledger flawless in win
Santos nailed field-goal attempts of 41 and 39 yards as well as both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
So far so good for Santos in a Tampa uniform, as he made good on his pair of field-goal tries with the Bucs while also remaining perfect on extra points. If the veteran can maintain a similar caliber of performance moving forward, he'll be one of the better fantasy options at his position down the season's stretch run.
