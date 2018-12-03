Santos drilled his sole field-goal attempt from 35 yards and also connected on all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 24-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Santos continued his flawless streak to open his Buccaneers career, as he's now 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-11 on extra-point tries over his first three games in Tampa. Granted, the 27-year-old has yet to be tested from distance, as the longest of Santos' three field-goal attempts has come from just 41 yards. Nevertheless, the stability he's brought to the position since taking over for Chandler Catanzaro has been noticeable, and he should continue enjoying a fair share of scoring opportunities over the last four contests of 2018.