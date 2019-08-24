Santos drilled a 23-yard field goal, his only kick attempt, in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Santos was solely limited to a 23-yard field goal try for the second straight exhibition, and as he did versus the Dolphins in the second preseason game, he was successful on the kick. The veteran did see Matt Gay make a game-winning attempt for the second consecutive week as well, and the rookie appears to have a slight edge in their heated job battle based on the opportunities he's been afforded. Santos will presumably have one more chance to make his case in next Thursday's exhibition finale against the Cowboys, a game in which he'll likely take the first 40-yard-plus attempt, which he was slated to do Friday had a try of that distance materialized.