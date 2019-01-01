Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Perfect in finale
Santos was successful on field-goal attempts of 36 and 45 yards and also drilled both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Falcons.
Santos proved to be the cure for what ailed the Buccaneers' kicking game after his Week 11 arrival, making nine of 12 field-goal attempts and all 17 of his extra-point tries across seven games. The 27-year-old now heads into unrestricted free agency, but he would presumably be a strong candidate for return, given Tampa's difficulty in finding stability at the kicking position during general manager Jason Licht's tenure. If Santos does indeed don a Bucs uniform again in 2019, he'll make for a strong fantasy prospect, considering the team's talented offense could nevertheless experience some growing pains while acclimating to what will likely be a new system.
